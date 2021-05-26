Black Desert PC celebrates World Milk Day and adds a new outfit and pet, mobile introduces the Sura class

“Due to the upcoming World Milk Day, it’s said that the milk production in the Black Desert world has skyrocketed. So, let’s celebrate this special occasion by going to a dairy farm!” Thus proclaims Pearl Abyss in the latest event added to the PC version of the game, entreating players to milk cows in a minigame and place a special Nutritious Haystack that will yield more harvestable milk.

Obviously, cow milking isn’t all that’s happening in Black Desert’s PC version. This week’s update has also introduced a new outfit that can be earned from collecting items from the Bloodstorm Nouver. This new outfit not only looks great but also lets players complete a quest to summon a baby Nouver minion. Additionally, the PC version has gotten its “comprehensive” class balance patch applied, so players will want to scroll through to their favorite classes and read up on what’s changed.

Meanwhile in Black Desert Mobile, the katana-wielding Sura class has arrived to the game, along with the ability to send characters in your family to Hadum’s Realm, a new boss in Node and Siege War, and some changes to content unlocking requirements among other things. For those unfamiliar with the Sura, there’s a gameplay trailer below.