Classic EverQuest launches a pair of unique progression servers today

Remember way back in April, when Daybreak announced that classic EverQuest was due to get a new progression server? It’s still happening. Better yet, it’s happening today, and in fact there will be two servers, not just one, as after the original announcement, Thornblade was added to the roster.

“Mischief will be a new way to experience EverQuest as it grew over time, starting during the earlier eras of the game and adding our own twist (inspired by that deviously, fun-loving God of Tricks). The Mischief Random Loot Progression Server will begin with access to the original zones that were available at launch and will gradually add expansions first Classic will run a month, and then subsequent expansions will be opened in a specified cadence later[.]”

Notably, Mischief and Thornblade have a couple of unique features, including the fact that everything that drops is freely tradeable, and what actually does drop is random. “The Mischief server is a new experimental server that randomizes loot,” Daybreak notes. “Rare NPCs will drop loot from other NPCs of a similar level within the same expansion. Raids will drop loot from other raid NPCs of a similar level within the same expansion.”

If you’re jumping in, you’ll have a month in the classic game before the expansions begin. And of course, you need to be a subscriber to access the prog servers.