Conan Exiles releases a performance and stability patch on PC ahead of tomorrow’s Isle of Siptah full launch

While the Isle of Siptah awaits players of Conan Exiles as it climbs out of early access tomorrow, today sees PC players of the survival sandbox get a new update that plans to lay the groundwork for the expansion with some performance and stability adjustments.

The update includes a pass for the entire Isle to improve visuals (particularly in the newer areas), some performance fixes, and updates to thralls and AI. There are also a couple of other fixes sprinkled throughout the update for things like stopping arrows from passing through knocked-down enemies, moving the volume slider to zero actually muting sounds, and some anti-undermesh improvements. Overall, this isn’t the most interesting patch, but it is a necessary one.

We’ve been following the Isle of Siptah’s arrival for a long time now, when MJ first checked it out in September of last year, noting it as more than just a DLC. The expansion has since been in early access on PC while getting a number of updates across the board.



