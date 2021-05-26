Swords of Legends Online previews its floating house islands

Today’s challenge when reading about Swords of Legends Online’s housing is to not compare it to some other game where you had a floating house island to decorate as you saw fit. As you can see from this introduction, we have already failed. It is thus to the credit of the official preview of the game’s housing mechanics that it does not make this comparison, and it is further to the preview’s credit that this housing system is something everyone loved about that aforementioned game.

Housing is unlocked at max level in the game, giving you a simple quest to unlock your own floating sanctuary and opening up subsequent quests to expand and decorate it with new blueprints and items. You can also have friends over to help you expand, aside from just visiting. Check out the full preview if you’re eager to build your own delightful home in the clouds as soon as humanly possible.