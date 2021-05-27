Elite Dangerous puts out a patch with a lengthy list of fixes and telemetry for performance problems

Elite: Dangerous Odyssey has, up to this point, been receiving hotfixes in order to directly address some of the more pressing issues plaguing the expansion like server issues and Orange Sidewinder errors. With today’s update, hotfixing has moved to patching as a sizeable list of fixes were released for the game.

While the list of adjustments is long and covers a wide berth of gameplay matters for Odyssey as well as Horizons in some cases, it doesn’t immediately address some of the other issues players have been having such as UI complaints, planetary tech problems, and performance issues. The devs promise that they are working on those problems, and on the subject of performance, the patch does include additional telemetry to help the devs gather data and help them put together their update roadmap.

More information on overarching pain points in Odyssey is promised to be released as soon as possible, but for the time being there are quite a lot of fixes applied here.