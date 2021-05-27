MechWarrior 5 Mercenaries stomps its way to Xbox, GOG, and Steam today with cross-platform multiplayer

Yes, we’re looking at the single-player/multiplayer game of MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries, but it’s still a game worth noting considering all of its ties to developer Piranha Games and the studio’s myriad moves in the MMO and gaming industry sphere. Readers will recall that Piranha was part of EG7’s big buyout blitzkrieg, while the studio has been working on MW5 and the PvP multiplayer game of MechWarrior Online all at once, which incidentally led to MWO’s April balance update skipping the public testing phase.

Today, however, marks the end of MW5’s Epic Games Store exclusivity and sees the title expand to new platforms — namely Xbox, GOG, and Steam. Today also marks the launch of the Heroes of the Inner Sphere DLC pack, which includes a new career path, new ‘Mechs, new variants, new weapons, a new biome, and a new Beachhead mission type.



In addition, MW5 will feature full cross-platform co-op multiplayer across every platform the game now resides. Every platform can link up with one another via the in-game ID system, though some platforms like Epic Games, Microsoft Store, and Xbox can also hook up via their native friend list features. On that subject, Steam friends will be able to hook up in a later patch update, while GOG friend list features will not be implemented.



