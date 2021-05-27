TERA Console embraces its inner gangster with June’s battle pass

A new seasonal battle pass is coming to TERA’s console edition, and if you’re acquainted with the game’s… odd… sensibilities, it should not shock you to see that the theme this time around is “Indoor Gangster.” So it’s a… lazy gangster? We’re not sure.

The battle pass, which will run through September, offers exclusive rewards like a “passionate flame sofa” and a “dumbbell bomb.” Listen, it’s glorious nonsense, just like the game itself. You have to let it sweep you away.

Bluehole did announce that with Season 2, battle pass levels and mission XP will no longer be shared across a player’s account but rather be limited per character. To make up for this change, level vouchers will cost less.