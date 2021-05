The Elder Scrolls Online offers a new unified tutorial experience with Update 30

The tutorial experience for new characters is changing when The Elder Scrolls Online launches Update 30 for free next week alongside Blackwood, and it’s changing for everyone regardless of the most recent chapter of game content you own. Starting with the new update, all players will experience the same tutorial chapter on the Isle of Balfiera, exploring a group of mysterious portals with the help of the mage Norianwe while fighting off various monsters and beasties across the island.

Advertisement

But what about when you’re done with the tutorial? Well, that’s when you get to start branching out a little bit, with those selfsame portals allowing you to start at any chapter you’d like within the game’s story. So whether you want to move on to the newest one you own or head back to one of the three factional storylines, the game will freely let you do so. You’ll just need to get through the unified tutorial area first