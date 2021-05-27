The Elder Scrolls Online offers a new unified tutorial experience with Update 30

The tutorial experience for new characters is changing when The Elder Scrolls Online launches Update 30 for free next week alongside Blackwood, and it’s changing for everyone regardless of the most recent chapter of game content you own. Starting with the new update, all players will experience the same tutorial chapter on the Isle of Balfiera, exploring a group of mysterious portals with the help of the mage Norianwe while fighting off various monsters and beasties across the island.You’ll just need to get through the unified tutorial area first.
Source: Official Site
Oh yeah, had forgotten about that. It’s one of the best changes of the patch.
That’s a good change.
This sounds infinitely better. Being forced to start in the area/events of the most recent expansion never sat right with me as someone who likes to experience content sequentially. This is also still in line with the game’s philosophy of doing whatever you want whenever you want, so I feel this is a better middle ground for both styles of playing the game.
They do that with every chapter. Sooo, big news!
I think you missed the point. Every chapter they changed the tutorial to be an intro for the most current chapter and send you straight into that.
This time the tutorial ends with you picking which chapter or faction storyline you’d rather play first.