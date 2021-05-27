The Elder Scrolls Online offers a new unified tutorial experience with Update 30

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
5
Please listen.

The tutorial experience for new characters is changing when The Elder Scrolls Online launches Update 30 for free next week alongside Blackwood, and it’s changing for everyone regardless of the most recent chapter of game content you own. Starting with the new update, all players will experience the same tutorial chapter on the Isle of Balfiera, exploring a group of mysterious portals with the help of the mage Norianwe while fighting off various monsters and beasties across the island.

But what about when you’re done with the tutorial? Well, that’s when you get to start branching out a little bit, with those selfsame portals allowing you to start at any chapter you’d like within the game’s story. So whether you want to move on to the newest one you own or head back to one of the three factional storylines, the game will freely let you do so. You’ll just need to get through the unified tutorial area first.

Source: Official Site
Bruno Brito

Oh yeah, had forgotten about that. It’s one of the best changes of the patch.

24 seconds ago 
24 seconds ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Java Jawa

That’s a good change.

1 hour ago 
1 hour ago
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Louie

This sounds infinitely better. Being forced to start in the area/events of the most recent expansion never sat right with me as someone who likes to experience content sequentially. This is also still in line with the game’s philosophy of doing whatever you want whenever you want, so I feel this is a better middle ground for both styles of playing the game.

1 hour ago 
1 hour ago
Reader
Sorata

They do that with every chapter. Sooo, big news!

1 hour ago 
1 hour ago
Reader
Vanquesse V

I think you missed the point. Every chapter they changed the tutorial to be an intro for the most current chapter and send you straight into that.
This time the tutorial ends with you picking which chapter or faction storyline you’d rather play first.

34 minutes ago 
34 minutes ago