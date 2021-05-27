World of Warcraft adds PvP gear scaling in 9.1,WoW Classic songifies the Burning Crusade

If you’re primarily a PvP player in World of Warcraft, you almost certainly want the gear awarded by the format to be the best stuff you can get for PvP. The upcoming patch 9.1 is taking on precisely that goal through use of everyone’s favorite mechanic, item level scaling! From the patch onward, PvP gear will scale up significantly by 13 items levels whenever in a PvP situation, including a battleground, arena fights, or when simply engaging with another player in open-world combat.

The flip side is that PvP gear will be a bit weaker than its equivalent PvE tier, which means that the net improvement will only be about seven item levels as the base level is being lowered to compensate. Still, it’s another approach to hopefully make PvP gearing a bit more relevant whilst engaging other players in battle and giving a notable advantage to players who focus on the time-honored art of beating other players into fine red paste.

In other WoW news, Blizzard is teasing WoW Classic Burning Crusade’s launch next week with a video… in song form courtesy of Jordan Fisher. Enjoy!

An ode to adventurers new and old. The #BurningCrusade returns on June 1st. pic.twitter.com/6POKA6Eqc4 — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) May 27, 2021