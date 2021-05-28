Ashes of Creation Lead Game Designer Jeffrey Bard leaves to pursue VR development

Out of all of the former SOE and Daybreak developers that have flocked to Intrepid Studios to work on Ashes of Creation, Jeffrey Bard was arguably one of the biggest assets to the fledgling team as the MMORPG’s lead game designer. Unfortunately, now Intrepid is going to have to do without Bard, as he announced his departure to go work on virtual reality at Skydance Interactive.
“It’s with a heavy heart, and a considerable amount of sadness that I announce my departure from the Intrepid team,” he wrote. “The last five years at Intrepid has been an incredible experience, with so many memories that I will cherish.”
For the time being, at least, Steven Sharif and other developers will be assuming Bard’s duties at the studio.
Before coming to Intrepid, Jeffrey Bard worked for a half-decade as a game designer for EverQuest II. His new role at Skydance Interactive is principal game designer.
Wow. The timing on this is as bad as it gets for Ashes. Just as they get ready for real testing and revamping their combat system. OUCH. And that Steven is the fall back plan as lead designer is downright scary. Isn’t he a real estate guy with no industry experience?
What a burly time to be leaving. I’d at least want to be around for the jubilation of launch but when you’ve got a VR thing you’re excited about you bounce early!
Except I think that VR is withering on the vine. The available content just isn’t compelling enough for most people to justify the cost of entry. It’s really like 3D movies, which had a big push there for a few years and then just disappeared. Unless Skydance is doing something truly revolutionary, he’s unlikely to be very successful with this switch. But if it fulfills him emotionally, good on him.
You’re quite wrong about that. Today’s VR games and experiences are lights-out better than just 3 years ago, there are numerous visors to choose from, all constantly improving, at every price point, and they’ve sold in the millions. It’s only going to gain more and more traction as the hardware keeps improving. You’ll see a big leap when Sony releases their new Playstation VR 2.0 product later this year.