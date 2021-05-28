Betawatch: Dreamworld’s alpha is a trip and a half

So, remember Dreamworld, or as it’s known around these parts, “that game that never sounded remotely plausible”? Well, the good news (for a very, very generous definition of the word “good”) is that the title actually released an alpha test version after all (for a very, very generous definition of the word “alpha”). The bad (and unsurprising) news is that it is an absolute mess. And it is hilarious.
Other beta news? Sure, but it’s not as funny.
- Swords of Legends Online has floating house islands for all. This is a good thing and we fully support it. Floating house islands are cool.
- TitanReach is showing off new pets and new areas whilst discussing its overall programming. Good news for anyone who likes programming or pets!
- If you were worried about New World selling non-cosmetic items soon, well… don’t be; those aren’t coming until 2022 at the earliest.
- Last but not least, take a look at the day/night cycle and the weather mechanics of Profane if you’re thus inclined.
Fortunately for our readers, this column and the list below is not in early testing. It does contain a lot of games in testing, though, and as we’ve mentioned many times before we appreciate it if you let us know anything that has hopped to a different test phase without us noticing. That’s just polite.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
AdventureQuest 3D: Open beta
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Ashes of Creation: Alpha one
Blankos Block Party: Open beta
Bless Unleashed (PC): Closed beta
Book of Travels: Closed beta
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta one
Children of Ur: Open alpha, further development merged with Eleven
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
City of Titans: Alpha
Craftopia: Early access
Crowfall: Closed beta
Dauntless: Open beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha?
Dual Universe: Paid beta
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Elyon: Closed beta
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured: Alpha
Frozen Flame: Closed beta
Gloria Victis: Beta (early access) on Steam
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Line of Defense: Early access, removed from Steam
Mortal Online 2: Closed alpha
New World: Closed testing, launch planned for 2021
Occupy White Walls: Early access
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha
Pathfinder Online: Subscription “early enrollment”
Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis: Closed beta
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
Rise Online: Open alpha
Saga of Lucimia: Closed alpha
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Ship of Heroes: Alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Swords of Legends Online: Beta
Temtem: Early access
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Alpha, weekly test cycle
The Repopulation: Early access alpha
Valiance Online: Alpha
Wild Terra 2: Early access
Zenith: Pre-alpha
