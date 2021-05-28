Dragon Quest X is getting an offline version

It’s all right if you forgot that Dragon Quest X was a thing. Seriously, it’s fine. This is an MMO that launched ages ago in Japan and has done all right for itself there, but it’s apparently now going to get a new lease on life in the form of an offline version of the same title. While the maps will be somewhat smaller and some mechanics will be tweaked, it’ll allow solo players to get some of the experience of the game for themselves.

But will it be any more playable in the West? Maybe, but Square-Enix reiterated that there are no plans for a global release for Dragon Quest X the MMO, so it’s quite possible this is also true for the version that has undergone a complete MMO-dectomy. Then again, it wasn’t specifically said that this version wouldn’t be released internationally. Just… maybe don’t hold out too much hope for it.