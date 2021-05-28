Phantasy Star Online 2 New Genesis releases a character creator and benchmark tool for PC

If you missed out on the recent closed beta test for Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and are eager to prepare yourself for the game’s arrival in June, or if you were in the beta and desperately miss the game to the point that you want any taste of it whatsoever, then you’ll be excited to learn that there’s a new utility for PC you can download that lets you craft your character ahead of time and ensure your machine can run the game.

This character creator/benchmark tool does pretty much what it says on the tin, letting players craft their perfect anime protag and save the character data, which can then be loaded into New Genesis at launch. Once a character has been put together, they’ll star in a benchmark movie that serves the dual purpose of ensuring players’ PCs can run the game smoothly and providing a way to capture screenshots of created characters to share on social media.

The dedicated website has all of the instructions and the download link to boot. Incidentally, if you did happen to miss New Genesis’ PC beta round, make sure to check out our first impressions.