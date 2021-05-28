The Star Wars Galaxies Restoration III hybrid CU/NGE rogue server launches tonight

It’s a happy day for Star Wars fans in the MMO world, as the emulator community is getting a new server in the form of Star Wars Galaxies Restoration III. As we’ve previously noted, this server is an interesting blend of old and new mechanics and content – a pre-CU base, including skill-by-use character progression, with Jump to Lightspeed’s space content and the best post-NGE content layered on top, plus a new Jedi unlock system.

“[T]he Restoration team is ecstatic to announce that its permanent live server for Star Wars Galaxies will go online. We proudly present to Star Wars fans new and old, a unique blend of content from every era of SWG; plus the reworking of key mechanics to address systemic problems that persisted in the live version of the game. Players will receive a special founder’s gift for creating a character during the launch weekend: a custom R3 Golden Cybernetic plaque to decorate your house and commemorate the server’s launch, and an in-game shirt that will give your characters a small XP boost.”

I’ve had a few readers mention this and I’ve been curious myself, so I asked the team about multiple accounts: According to the FAQ, each player may have only one account (and thereby two characters), with accommodations for to allow family members to have their own accounts on the same IP address. The team told me this morning that those accommodations aren’t ready just yet (as I type this), but the staff is hoping to have them ready by the launch – which incidentally kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT tonight. Registrations are already open!

As always, readers should know that SWG emulators and rogue servers are not officially sanctioned by Sony, Daybreak, or Disney, but the community has been operating them with few hitches since well before the original game sunset in 2011, so it seems unlikely that they pose any risk now.

Years of effort has led to this point. Restoration 3 launches today at 6pm (CT). Come home, and tell the greatest Star Wars saga ever told, yours. #PlaySWGhttps://t.co/Li7EEqt6hy pic.twitter.com/E5Qi0gcVnP — Star Wars Galaxies: Restoration III (@SwgRestoration) May 28, 2021