New World offers a guided tour through lush Windsward

Will summer 2021 culminate with one of the biggest MMORPG releases in years? There are great hopes resting on the largely unproven Amazon Game Studios and its flagship New World. And while it’s too soon to make judgments — we’ll wait until the beta for that — at least we can embark on a virtual tour through the game’s zones with a new YouTube series.

Stop one on this tour of Aeternum is Windsward, a pretty forest zone that screams “new player friendly!” The following four-minute narrated video points out many of the sights and landmarks of this region, including Windsward Town, the Southern Breeze Inn, the Amrine Temple, the Windsward Fort PvP area, and farmsteads. Give it a look and let us know what you think: