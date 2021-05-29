Perfect World hosts a Steam sale to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America

If you like getting deals on games and helping charity at the same time (aka the Humble Bundle donation method), then you’ll perhaps be interested in Perfect World Entertainment’s Steam sale, which is offering some deep discounts on a variety of its games in order to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

From now until May 31st, players can rake in some games like all three of the Torchlight games, Remnant: From the Ashes and its expansions, the twin-stick multiplayer shooter Livelock, and the single-player action platformer Hob at deep discounts, or fans of MMOs like Neverwinter and Star Trek Online can buy Zen currency at 20% off. 15% of proceeds from each sale will go to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America, while those who directly donate a minimum of $5 between now and June 6th will be put into the running for a Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop.

There are plenty of games on sale on Steam and the Epic Games store thanks to Memorial Day weekend, but this one serves a higher purpose.

source: press release