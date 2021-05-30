Camelot Unchained details caravan mechanics and biomes, ‘expects’ a full game experience by summer’s end

Camelot Unchained is has once more delivered its monthly newsletter, this one taking a deep dive into the game’s caravan system, or vox rota, as it’s referred to in-game.

Rota are floating disc platforms that can follow a route placed by players on the ground to help ferry crates of goods from point A to point B. Naturally, these rota can be attacked by others, but there is an insurance system for crafter-made caravans by way of a maker’s mark that crafters apply on caravan cargo, meaning marked cargo and crafted rota will still give progression regardless of whether it breaks down, is robbed, or successfully makes its trip. Players who would rather not work with a crafter will get some magical allotments for lost or stolen goods, but they won’t be as lucrative as they would be when working with other players.

The newsletter further talks about biomes, outlining another look at the Golden Plains location, a preview of the Coastal Lowlands biome, and also promises two new biomes will be in development in the form of the Black Fjords and Tropical Desert Coastline.



Meanwhile, CU’s weekly update provides the usual Top Ten-ish list of progress reports including more artwork, NPC and AI behavior improvements, and a few new class ability traits among other things. The weekly post opens up with some big plans for the coming months as City State Entertainment prepares to return to the office next month and push on with other “big updates.”

“By the end of the summer, Camelot Unchained will look and feel more like the game that you expected to see when you backed us than ever before. Whether it is weather systems, voice chat, new biomes, or caravans, all of these things are being worked on and we expect them all to be in the game before the end of the summer. Add in new races, updates to classes, crafting, etc. and you’ll have quite a game loop. And I’m sure that we will also manage to have some good surprises as well during the summer!”

We note once again that back in March, Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to a state-of-the-game-and-refunds interview that has yet to be returned to us. It is our understanding that real-life events behind-the-scenes at the studio have impeded its delivery, and we still mean to publish it once we have it. In the meantime, CSE’s Mark Jacobs reiterated to fans during his recent stream that the team is expected to return to the office early this summer and that it will speed up refunds.

sources: official newsletter official site . This post’s headline was edited after publication to swap the word promises for expects. CSE’s Mark Jacobs says it is not actually a promise.