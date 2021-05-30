Camelot Unchained details caravan mechanics and biomes, ‘expects’ a full game experience by summer’s end

Camelot Unchained is has once more delivered its monthly newsletter, this one taking a deep dive into the game’s caravan system, or vox rota, as it’s referred to in-game.
Rota are floating disc platforms that can follow a route placed by players on the ground to help ferry crates of goods from point A to point B. Naturally, these rota can be attacked by others, but there is an insurance system for crafter-made caravans by way of a maker’s mark that crafters apply on caravan cargo, meaning marked cargo and crafted rota will still give progression regardless of whether it breaks down, is robbed, or successfully makes its trip. Players who would rather not work with a crafter will get some magical allotments for lost or stolen goods, but they won’t be as lucrative as they would be when working with other players.
The newsletter further talks about biomes, outlining another look at the Golden Plains location, a preview of the Coastal Lowlands biome, and also promises two new biomes will be in development in the form of the Black Fjords and Tropical Desert Coastline.
Meanwhile, CU’s weekly update provides the usual Top Ten-ish list of progress reports including more artwork, NPC and AI behavior improvements, and a few new class ability traits among other things. The weekly post opens up with some big plans for the coming months as City State Entertainment prepares to return to the office next month and push on with other “big updates.”
“By the end of the summer, Camelot Unchained will look and feel more like the game that you expected to see when you backed us than ever before. Whether it is weather systems, voice chat, new biomes, or caravans, all of these things are being worked on and we expect them all to be in the game before the end of the summer. Add in new races, updates to classes, crafting, etc. and you’ll have quite a game loop. And I’m sure that we will also manage to have some good surprises as well during the summer!”
We note once again that back in March, Camelot Unchained’s CSE agreed to a state-of-the-game-and-refunds interview that has yet to be returned to us. It is our understanding that real-life events behind-the-scenes at the studio have impeded its delivery, and we still mean to publish it once we have it. In the meantime, CSE’s Mark Jacobs reiterated to fans during his recent stream that the team is expected to return to the office early this summer and that it will speed up refunds.
Chris,
A few things:
1) Thanks for the coverage, as always.
2) We didn’t “promise” that the 24×7/full game experience would be in by the end of the summer, I said that we “expected” that it would be in. I didn’t use promise and, more importantly, I said that one of the holdups is getting a full-time UI person in so we can build out the needed UI for things like crafting. As you know, I have rarely used the word “promise” since I started making games since it’s an important word to me (as per below for example). So, I respectfully ask that you change how you worded your opener. As much as I want to have a full game experience in by the end of the summer, if we can’t find another experienced engineer to help build our UIs, it’ll be impossible to deliver on the front-end experience. Just like now, we have an alchemy system that runs on the backend but we don’t have the UI for the frontend. :(
3) As you noted, I did say in the livestream/update that our office is reopening in June and that once that happens, I’ll be the first in and be able to address the refund issue quicker since I won’t just have to go in on a Saturday/Sunday. As I said, way too long ago, as soon as my wife/I got double-vaxxed and the cases started dropping, I’d start going back to the office and speed up the refund catch up process. Now that we are in that state, I’m heading in and keeping that promise. So that does address a couple of MOP’s and the community’s key points.
Thanks again!
-Mark
I think people can see what you meant from the quote that’s already in the post, but point taken, and we’ll change the word in the headline to make it clear you’re not promising backers anything.
That said… we respectfully ask for the completion of the interview you promised us in March.