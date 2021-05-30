Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s June events bring slowpoke days and poison pvp buffs

Ah yes, summer. Relaxing on beaches, letting shellfish pokemon bite your tail or head to cause evolution, maybe move to an England-inspired territory and gain a poison typing… sounds like a normal summer for the slowpoke family, but also just a bit of what’s happening in June for Pokemon Go players.

We’re seeing shakeups for not just how Mega Raids are treated but an introduction of the Galarian Slowpoke, Galarian Slowbro, and Mega Slowbro, making this both a Gen 6 and Gen 8 introduction (no word on Galarian Slowking though). We’re also seeing Gen 5’s Mienfoo appear as a rank 5 PvP reward starting when Season 8 debuts on May 31st. But June and Season 8 aren’t just bringing new pokemon; there’s more on deck, as we’ll tackle in this edition of Massively on the Go.

Poison-type pokemon have long suffered in Pokemon Go. The game launched without a poison stat to drain XP, and stat changes are still limited to PvP and Rocket battles. However, Niantic’s rebalancing several poison moves for PvP. While a few damage buffs and energy costs are being played with, the big news is when these are applied to buff/debuff moves or their effects are added. For example, Acid Spray has always debuffed the defender’s defense by two levels, but its cost was high. Poison fans can look forward to it being cheaper, but can also use Poison Fang – a cheaper charge move – which will drop defense by one level. Cross-Poison will deal more damage but also have a higher chance to raise your pokemon’s attack by two levels. No damage over time effects yet, but the changes do feel like Niantic’s starting to “get” what a poison theme needs to be threatening. We just need that to translate into the PvE side of the game.

Poison’s not the only one getting PvP love, though. Flying’s Feather Dance, appearing on Pidgeot, will be a new Attack-debuffing Charged Attack to unleash on opponents, while a rock version of Weather Ball will give Hippowdon yet another anti-flying tool. And Ariados, a generally “meh” bug/poison pick, will get access to Lunge, which will hopefully bring up its usefulness. Previously nerfed Focus Blast is getting its damage buffed, so we’ll see if Niantic maybe found its sweet spot yet.

Additionally, Niantic is granting Korrina-themed clothes at rank 21 (gloves), 22 (shoes), 23 (outfit), and 24 (pose). This spreads out the rewards to more ranks, and in my opinion, can help motivate people to keep pushing in the higher end of PvP when previous exclusive rewards didn’t appear until rank 24. It’s a good change that I’m surprised didn’t happen sooner.

Don’t worry, non-PvP fans, there’s some good news for you still. If Mega Slowbro, our first Pyschic-type Mega, isn’t interesting enough for you, perhaps hearing that Megas will spawn only one variety will be a bit of good news. Admittedly, it seems as if Megas are farmed only the first day or so for people to get enough energy to unlock the ability to walk the pokemon for additional energy, but this helps make sure people can find other players for Megas faster.

Not into Megas? No worries. The Regis will be back in town for the Wednesday 6 p.m. raid hours, with Regirock appearing June 2nd, Registeel on June 8th, and Regice arriving on June 16th. June 23rd and 30th will have different pokemon, but they’re TBA. My guess is that either it’ll be one of the other legendary trios (like the beards or the beasts) or a legendary duo, like Kyogre/Groudon or Latias/Latios.

Speaking of mysteries, Niantic teased that “Trainers will be able to sink their two front teeth into an unexpected event” from June 25th to July 1st. Seeing as July 1st is Canada Day, perhaps Bidoof the Beaver pokemon is going to be doing something special. It’s probably too much to wish for Niantic to acknowledge the legendary non-official perfect-Bidoof Peanut Butter, but I fully expect fans to come up with art should the beaver get some special treatment from Niantic.

And as for special treatment, the previously mentioned Slowpokes get their time from June 8th-13th, featuring not just the Galarian variations and the release of the Mega Slowbro but a collection quest and other lazy pokemon spawns. My money’s on more Snorlax and Slak-family. Galarian Ponyta will also be appearing from 7k eggs and timed research from June 1st-8th to make up for its shiny being accidentally turned off.

There’s also a summer/winter solstice event corresponding with your hemisphere starting on June 17th, but we’ll have to wait for June 16th for the details.

As usual, a new month means new Rocket activity, and while Zapdos will be the target to rescue starting June 1st, we’re told Giovani will have new pokemon starting on June 17th. Hmm, that matches the solstice. Sounds suspicious, but once again, we’ll have to wait to hear further details.

The Tuesday 6 p.m. spotlight hours aren’t exactly exciting this month, though. June 1st will be Dwebble with double catch XP. June 8th is Abra and double candy, so people preparing for Mega Alakazam can farm for their perfect yellow buddy while people who are sick of it could simply use their Meltan boxes for more Meltan candy. June 15th will be Slowpoke hour for people who aren’t sick of the little guy yet (or who want to farm more XL candy to power up their new Megas), and you’ll earn twice the candy for transferring Pokemon.

Swinub gets the June 22nd spotlight, and you’ll earn twice the XP for evolving Pokemon, but really, the main thing will be farming that sweet XL Candy, as Swinub’s final form is one of the top ice-type attackers. Finally, June 29th is Aipom spotlight, which isn’t all that exciting, but hey, it’s also double stardust from catching, so there’s that.

Speaking of stardust, this month’s research breakthrough is Clamperl, a generally uncommon pokemon that’s worth extra stardust. The bonus breakthrough will also be our source of Remote Raid Passes this month (and will stack above the usual limit of 5), plus we’ll be getting more xp for reasons Niantic will explain at a later date.

Finally, if you hadn’t heard, June 6th is Gible Community Day. It’s a great dragon pokemon, though its CD move will be Earth Power, making it an even better ground-type pokemon. It’s a good investment too, as it’s a pokemon that will get a Mega-form, so maybe choose your favorite Dragon Mega-mon (Mega Alteria, Mega Ampharos, or Mega Charizard X) to help you farm candy. It’s not a great-looking shiny, but it’ll pull its weight on your team, trust me.

Massively OP’s Andrew Ross is an admitted Pokemon geek and expert ARG-watcher. Nobody knows Niantic and Nintendo like he does! His Massively on the Go column covers Pokemon Go as well as other mobile MMOs and augmented reality titles!