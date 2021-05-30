The MOP Up: Overwatch teases a huge new feature

Something big is coming to Overwatch — and no, we don’t know what it is just yet. For the game’s fifth anniversary, Blizzard teased an unnamed feature that’s coming to the game: “One large feature will be announced somewhere in the timeframe between soon and really soon.” Speculation ensues.

This came as part of a sprawling AMA session, during which the studio confirmed that there would be a beta for Overwatch 2 (duh), a beefed-up version of the current game engine, a possible ping system, and very likely either cross-play or cross-progression.

And this is just the beginning of the rest of the news! Read on for a roundup of other smaller MMO news stories and videos from this past week in this edition of The MOP Up (and if you don’t see a news story that we should have covered, drop us a tip)!

Aion is bringing back the Fissure of Oblivion with all sorts of rewards — but you’re going to have to earn them by June 16th!

Warframe is rolling out a new fashion frame collection for Amazon Prime members. By linking their accounts, players can earn fashion pieces from now through July.

MMO Fallout noted that Atlantica Online’s global edition is finally arriving on Steam. The launch will coincide with the release of a brand-new server.

How do you go faster in Prosperous Universe? Beacons. “Beacons will reduce the distance between your ship and the planet for the final step in an inter-system flight, thus saving time and STL fuel. Of course, the owner of a beacon will collect usage fees per flight.”

Starbase is starting to test out shared company ships. The studio also put together a montage video from its many in-game events:

PlanetSide 2 Senior Artist Chris Bishop opened up about his work on the MMO: “I recently got to model the Colossus Tank. Not only was it a fun model to make, but over the years it always lurked in the files. I was so excited when I found out it was finally going in-game.”

Mobile MMORTS Million Lords just wrapped up a massive competitive event that involved players from 27 different countries.

Webzen said that MU Archangel is in the top 10 of mobile games in Thailand and Philippines after its May 13th launch in SEA.

Old School RuneScape rolled out part three of six of a new lore series.

Go off-roading with PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Update 12.1:

New champion Vatu is just part of Paladins’ huge May content update:

