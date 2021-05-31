ARK Survival Evolved releases an ultimate edition, confirms Genesis Part 2 launch date of June 2

The saga of ARK: Survival Evolved will be closing extremely soon — at least in a narrative sense — as Studio Wildcard has confirmed its Genesis Part 2 expansion will be arriving on Wednesday, June 2nd.

The expansion, which stars Doctor Who’s David Tennant and The Wheel of Time’s Madeleine Madden, promises to be a narrative bridge between the current game and the announced sequel while providing players with “a massive contiguous world filled with strange new biomes, story missions, and exotic creatures” all aboard a giant colony spaceship.

For those who haven’t been following the entire ARK narrative from the beginning, or those who want to dive into the entire game whole hog, this past weekend marked the release of the Ultimate Survival Edition, which bundles together the base game and every expansion (Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, and Genesis Parts 1 & 2), completely updated and optimized to the latest versions, all for $60. The new bundle is available on Steam, EGS, and the storefronts for the Xbox One and PS4 consoles.

source: press release