Elder Scrolls Online’s Blackwood is officially live on PC, Mac, and Stadia – here’s the launch trailer

“As part of our Gates of Oblivion year-long storyline, the Blackwood Chapter will task players with exposing the daedric plots and tyrannical schemes consuming the region. Discover the connection of these plots to the Prince of Destruction and his dreadful plans for Tamriel. Though Blackwood is a standalone story, its events further the overall Gates of Oblivion narrative that will conclude later in 2021.”

Blackwood is a paid chapter, but update 30 is free for all players; it includes the new default tutorial and ability bar timers. It will also kick off the start of the endeavors system later this month – that’s the one that enables players to snag lockbox stuff without gambleboxing.

We spoke with ZeniMax’s Rich Lambert about the launch in an interview we published earlier today; the brand-new launch trailer is below. Happy launch day!

