The Burning Crusade is live today for WoW Classic

No more preparation allowed for the WoW Classic crowd because it’s time to once again dive headlong into the broken realm of Outland as The Burning Crusade releases today! Everything old is new again, indeed. Yes, there’s even a helpful recap of global release times available for players who are already enjoying the pre-patch and are eager to jump right into the continent of shattered islands as soon as possible.

For those who managed to miss the feature list for this particular old expansion, the full thing includes a level cap bump to level 70, the new area of Outland, new abilities for every class and spec, new quests, flying mounts, and more content for the Blood Elves and Draenei characters who were already available during the aforementioned prepatch. There are also a variety of account services you can purchase for notably high prices if you want to celebrate the release by spending money, but they’re not necessary if you just want to venture to Outland for the first time again.