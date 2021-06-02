Albion Online mobile launches June 9 – here’s how to get some free loot

Yesterday, our team was joking about how just about everything was happening on June 9th. Here’s one more to add to the pile: Albion Online’s mobile version. If you’re currently thinking to yourself, hey didn’t that game already have a mobile version, then you’re right because it did and we’ve even played it. But it hadn’t formally launched. Now it will.

“Albion Online will officially release worldwide on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store on June 9, 2021. This latest milestone will fulfill the studio’s long-standing promise to deliver a fully cross-platform MMORPG experience to all fans of the genre. Rather than a simplified version of the PC client, Albion’s mobile version offers the complete game experience on the same single global server as the desktop version. Character actions and progression are persistent no matter which platform is used, and players have the option to switch between platforms at any time.”

As part of the launch festivities, Sandbox Interactive is granting players a Chimera Riding Horse Skin and Tomes of Insight worth 100K Fame just for logging in through both desktop and mobile versions of the game.

Live-game players should take a peek at the recent patch to the Call to Arms update that rolled out on Memorial Day; it overhauls the tutorial and tweaks logins, among other quality-of-life touches, just in time for the influx of new mobile players.