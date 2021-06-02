Black Desert announces the upcoming co-op dungeon Atoraxxion

It’s time to team up in Black Desert this summer. Players on both PC and console will be able to take part in exploring the game’s new co-op dungeon, Atoraxxion. It’s a dungeon nearly the size of a whole new region of the game, complete with puzzles to be solved, ancient weapons to be fought, and dangers to be braved in order to unlock both the secrets and rewards of the location. You can even get a tease of what it’s bringing along with it in two new videos, one previewing the upcoming update and the other taking a quick developer walkthrough of the dungeon.

