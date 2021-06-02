No Man’s Sky launches the Prisms update to make the whole game look prettier

There are times when No Man’s Sky can be a remarkably beautiful game. It gets even prettier with the new Prisms update, which adds in a whole lot of visual enhancements to make the game even more lovely to behold. New shafts of light, fur technology, reflections, more details in various biomes, rain getting the surface of planets drenched over time… there’s a lot to like here if you’re eager to see the game achieve all of the beauty it’s capable of displaying.

That’s not all the update has to offer, though, even beyond the improved visual flair. No, the update also allows you to tame a wider variety of creatures, revamps the UI for customizing your appearance, improves the options in the game’s photo mode, and allows you to ride upon low-flying creatures which can support your weight. There are also new resources available as part of thunderstorms, to boot. So players will have new things to do on top of admiring how lovely the game looks now.