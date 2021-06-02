Skyforge’s Hunters of Terra update is live now for PC players with imminent console rollouts

By
Eliot Lefebvre
-
    
0
Hnut.

The latest update for Skyforge that unlocks the new Bounty Hunter class is here… sort of. There are a few caveats, you see. For one thing, it’s only here for PC players, with Xbox players waiting until June 3rd, PlayStation players waiting until June 4th, and Switch players waiting for an as-yet-undetermined length of time. For another thing, only the players who purchased the Collector’s Edition will gain immediate unfettered access to the class; everyone else will apparently need to wait a couple of weeks.

Fortunately, there’s more to do in the update beyond just hunting bounties with a new profession, as the game also has introduced the Terran Rift for players to explore through (possibly while being a Bounty Hunter). There’s also an ongoing Mechanoid invasion on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, with a Gorgonide invasion taking place on the Switch platform. So you’ll hopefully be at least a little mollified whilst waiting for other elements.

Source: Official Site (1, 2)
