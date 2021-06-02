Skyforge’s Hunters of Terra update is live now for PC players with imminent console rollouts

The latest update for Skyforge that unlocks the new Bounty Hunter class is here… sort of. There are a few caveats, you see. For one thing, it’s only here for PC players, with Xbox players waiting until June 3rd, PlayStation players waiting until June 4th, and Switch players waiting for an as-yet-undetermined length of time. For another thing, only the players who purchased the Collector’s Edition will gain immediate unfettered access to the class; everyone else will apparently need to wait a couple of weeks.

