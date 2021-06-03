Elite Dangerous Odyssey’s second fix-filled update addresses UI issues, occlusion culling, and more

Another fix-loaded update for Elite: Dangerous has been released today, tackling another round of game-wide fixes primarily for Odyssey but also with some adjustments to Horizons.

The update touches on a wide variety of portions of the game once more, whether it’s rendering, lighting and visual effects, and sound among others. Some of the larger standout sections are in the optimizations area, where the notes point to optimizations for characters and improved occlusion culling and interior culling, meaning on-foot locations should ideally no longer be trying to render things that aren’t seen by players and should yield better performance overall.

Another more exhaustive section of the update notes is focused on the UI, with fixes for issues like incorrect stat displays for the loadout UI, the ability to restock supplies from the boarding UI, a visual indicator for illegal missions, and several improvements for a broad variety of map UI functions. As with the last update patch, this list looks pretty extensive.

source: official forums
If only they had just waited before releasing … or … honest that about it needed repair before release maybe their fans wouldn’t be nearly as furious.

40 minutes ago