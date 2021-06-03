Guild Wars 2 has made both chunks of The Dragon’s Reach freely claimable for a week

“Catch up on the story of the dragon cycle and prepare for Guild Wars 2: End of Dragons. Log in to Guild Wars 2 between June 1 and June 7 to unlock these spotlight episodes for free! Check your in-game mailbox for a letter containing story unlock tokens. […] New achievements for the episodes are available in the Bonus Events category of your achievements tab. You can complete these at any time to progress the Seasons of the Dragons meta-achievement and work toward earning legendary rewards. In addition to the new meta-achievement, there are plenty of existing achievements to earn, rewards to collect, and secrets to find in the episodes themselves. Here are some handy links to our official wiki to get you started.”

Let this serve as your weekly reminder to log yourself right on into Guild Wars 2 and get some free stuff. Specifically, ArenaNet is handing out more free episodes from the long long ago, so if your account doesn’t have ’em, you should go scoop them up. On deck this week are The Dragon’s Reach part one and two

Do note that these don’t just magically applied to your account when you log in as they normally would be; you have to navigate to the story journal and click the “buy” button on the right episode to buy the episodes for 0 gems. And yes, you can claim these even with a free-to-play GW2 account.