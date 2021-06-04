ARK Survival Evolved’s Genesis Part 2, the ‘bridge’ to the ARK sequel, is finally live

As promised, ARK Survival Evolved has finally rolled out part two of its massive Genesis update, which essentially puts a capstone on the game’s entire plotline; it’s being sold as a “narrative bridge” between ARK and ARK II, with new missions, new critters (natch), new loot, and new biomes, including the “innards of the ever-expanding Rockwell.” Rockwell, of course, is voiced by David Tennant. Yes, Studio Wildcard is making you walk around in David Tennant’s space guts for its finale storyline update, what.

“With your faithful artificial companion HLN-A by your side, you’ve emerged from the Genesis simulation to find yourself aboard a gigantic starship being overtaken by a familiar threat from the distant past. In Genesis Part 2, you’ll explore a vast new world teeming with strange biomes and exotic creatures, while engaging in story-oriented missions that test your mettle, ingenuity, and survival skills. Wielding an array of powerful new tames, items, weapons, and structures, you’ll journey from idyllic fields through twilit phantasmagoric realms, all the way into a hellish heart of darkness. Thousands of years and trillions of miles away from where your story began, you’ll challenge series-villain Rockwell in a final confrontation to determine the fate of humanity. The future is in your hands, Survivor — one last time!”

If you’ve somehow managed to never buy this game in all the years Wildcard has been running it, now is the time to try it; it’s currently free-to-play on Steam for the next couple of days. And hey, they have it flagged as an MMO, aww that’s cute.

We'd like to extend a special thank you to the exceptionally talented Maddie Madden @tigermadden for recording thousands of lines of HLN-A dialogue with such range & emotion & playing off David Tennant's Rockwell so beautifully! You brought our favourite lil robot to life! 🌹 pic.twitter.com/K2M3DiDkSs — ARK: Survival Evolved (@survivetheark) June 4, 2021