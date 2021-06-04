New World nerfs experience and buffs character appearance in its June alpha

With less than three months to launch, Amazon’s New World is putting the last touches on the playtest. This week, the studio’s dropped the first part of its June alpha update, and it’s got much more than the 1209 bug fixes at the tippy-top of the patch notes.

Notably, character progression has been retouched again to avoid players outleveling content, so the company has boosted experience for lore discoveries and POI exploration but reduced experience from breach spawns and faction and PvP missions while increasing required experience to level by 40% after level 7. Awww.

The studio also says it added 50 new armor sets, tweaked existing armor and weapons, lightly rebalanced key weapons, and renovated the main menu and character selection interfaces. That UI refresh has also extended to a polish of the combat UI, the default control scheme, and player navigation too.

The most welcome change has to be the new character appearance options, something very much needed: “A plethora of new character appearance options are now available when creating your character including new faces, hair styles, facial hair styles, eye colors, skin features, scars, and tattoos.”

You can read the whole rundown on the official site.