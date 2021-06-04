New World nerfs experience and buffs character appearance in its June alpha

By
Bree Royce
-
    
5

With less than three months to launch, Amazon’s New World is putting the last touches on the playtest. This week, the studio’s dropped the first part of its June alpha update, and it’s got much more than the 1209 bug fixes at the tippy-top of the patch notes.

Notably, character progression has been retouched again to avoid players outleveling content, so the company has boosted experience for lore discoveries and POI exploration but reduced experience from breach spawns and faction and PvP missions while increasing required experience to level by 40% after level 7. Awww.

The studio also says it added 50 new armor sets, tweaked existing armor and weapons, lightly rebalanced key weapons, and renovated the main menu and character selection interfaces. That UI refresh has also extended to a polish of the combat UI, the default control scheme, and player navigation too.

The most welcome change has to be the new character appearance options, something very much needed: “A plethora of new character appearance options are now available when creating your character including new faces, hair styles, facial hair styles, eye colors, skin features, scars, and tattoos.”

You can read the whole rundown on the official site.

Source: New World
Reader
Kickstarter Donor
Java Jawa

The faces remind me a little bit of Sea of Thieves.

24 minutes ago 
25 minutes ago
Reader
MrSaxon

God damn. I’m actually kinda excited about this game.

29 minutes ago 
29 minutes ago
Reader
Arktouros

New World: “We need to sell XP boosts because some people might fall behind and not be able to keep up!”

Also New World: “We’ve just made it twice as long to level up.”

As always, actions speaking a lot louder than words.

42 minutes ago 
42 minutes ago
Reader
Eliandal

What actions? The game hasn’t even launched yet.

3 minutes ago 
3 minutes ago
Reader
Life_Isnt_Just_Dank_Memes

They really seem like they are pulling off the impossible turnaround for this game. Very unique stylized faces for this game. Good on them for not going cookie cutter.

45 minutes ago 
45 minutes ago