Elite Dangerous maps out plans for three more updates in June as another player initiative is binned

At the tail end of May, the devs of Elite: Dangerous promised to share a roadmap of updates to address a number of problems with the Odyssey expansion. That roadmap has since been provided, but what it does share are mostly vague mentions and promise of “many improvements.”

There are a couple of specific updates called out in this roadmap, as every Thursday in June will feature a new update patch that will roughly be the same size and scope as the previous two patches. June 10th’s update will change loadout UI flow and grant ARX to those who complete on-foot missions; June 17th will address Codex CMDR stats and suit livery UI flow; and June 24th adds the ability to share missions, improvements to galaxy and system map UI, and outfitting UI updates that try to take player feedback into account. Beyond that, each update will see “many improvements.” Whatever that means.



After that point, Frontier Developments will apparently be keeping its head down as the devs work on Odyssey’s console release, which promises to incidentally bring more improvements to the PC version as well, effectively ending targeted updates after June if the following quote is to be understood:

“While we are expecting to see specific and targeted performance improvements in the upcoming June updates, we are also aware that development work for console will allow for even larger performance optimizations and enhancements for PC too. Therefore, we feel the best approach for all our Commanders will be to focus our development efforts after Update 5 on performance and the console release, and to bring our multi-platform community together once more, which will also allow us to bring even more global optimization changes and updates to all Elite Dangerous Commanders.”

In other Elite news, yet another player-run initiative is being cancelled in the wake of Odyssey bugs: Operation IDA, which sought to bring players together to repair damaged space stations, has been axed as a result of player progress being reset after a recent weekly reset and patch. “We will not be coordinating repairs (or tracking them), since we value your time, effort, and credits,” reads the announcement. “If you would still like to haul deliveries, please feel free to do so, but we cannot guarantee station progress will not be reset until we get a confirmation from FDev.” Readers will recall that Odyssey’s problems had already seen an exploration-minded player event get cancelled, with one person who runs the event saying “the game has lost its soul.”

source: official forums ( 1 2 ), thanks to Stuart for the tip!