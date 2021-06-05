The Stream Team: Heading into ARK’s new Genesis 2

With Genesis 2, the conclusion of the ARK story is now here. And while she’s been burned by much from the game, Massively OP’s MJ has been a part of it from even before the beginning, so she’s here to see the end. How is the final world going to look? And how will it greet her? Tune in live at 2:00 p.m. for a first look at Genesis 2.
What: ARK: Genesis 2
Who: MJ Guthrie
When: 2:00 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 5th, 2020
Enjoy the show!
June 5, 2021
2:00pm EDT: ARK: Genesis
June 7, 2021
9:00pm EDT: Elder Scrolls Online - MJ
June 9, 2021
9:00pm EDT: SWTOR - Larry & MJ
