Naoki Yoshida of Final Fantasy XIV considers World of Warcraft a ‘mentor’ for the game’s relaunch

If you need to know the degree of regard that Final Fantasy XIV’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida has for World of Warcraft, a recent interview with the man gives a clear picture. Yoshida explains that without Blizzard’s MMO, there would not have been a successful relaunch of the game. He goes on to elaborate that as a fan of the game, he used inspiration about what worked there as a foundation to build upon, rather than simply building from the ground up to achieve a vision in his mind.
The original FFXIV was a failure of unprecedented proportions and I was entrusted with the duty of salvaging it. When taking the lead to relaunch a failed project, I don’t think you can afford to have the type of game you’d like to create in mind as your motivation. But I was playing WoW, and used that as a form of study. I deployed what I’d learned through the various teams and together we used that in development.
I have so much respect for this man, he’s so transparent when it comes to talking about his game and development process. Unlike certain other MMO developers…
Although he would never, ever comment, I am very curious to know what Yoshi thinks of WoW today. (As opposed to the WoW of yesterday that gave him the inspiration.)
You might find the answer to that in the future developments of FF14. If it does things like Retail WoW and makes players unhappy, it would mean he thinks Retail WoW is alright. If FF14 does things that makes 80% of the player base happy, then he is no longer taking inspiration from Retail WoW, for obvious reasons.