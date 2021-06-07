Naoki Yoshida of Final Fantasy XIV considers World of Warcraft a ‘mentor’ for the game’s relaunch

If you need to know the degree of regard that Final Fantasy XIV’s director and producer Naoki Yoshida has for World of Warcraft, a recent interview with the man gives a clear picture. Yoshida explains that without Blizzard’s MMO, there would not have been a successful relaunch of the game. He goes on to elaborate that as a fan of the game, he used inspiration about what worked there as a foundation to build upon, rather than simply building from the ground up to achieve a vision in his mind.

The original FFXIV was a failure of unprecedented proportions and I was entrusted with the duty of salvaging it. When taking the lead to relaunch a failed project, I don’t think you can afford to have the type of game you’d like to create in mind as your motivation. But I was playing WoW, and used that as a form of study. I deployed what I’d learned through the various teams and together we used that in development.

Source: PCGamesN ; thanks to Michael for the tip!

