Fortnite’s season 7 rolls out a kitschy alien invasion

Fortnite is being invaded, and no, not just by musicians with tween appeal. This time, it’s aliens, thanks to Epic Games’ season 7 launch. Hey, at least they brought cool stuff in the accompanying battlepass. Wait, is that Superman? And Rick from Rick and Morty? Best not think about internal logic too hard.

“With an explosive opening attack, a mysterious alien army is invading the island. Under the command of doctor slone, the imagined order (IO) has taken it upon themselves to fight back. As you battle amidst the chaos, meet characters who embrace the invasion, oppose it, or just want to keep fishing. The fate of the island is at stake. […] UFOs aren’t just for aliens anymore. Shoot down saucers or hijack them to take control. Fly around with your squad as you fire at your foes, pick up anything that isn’t bolted down, or toss around fleeing vehicles.”

There are also updates to creative mode and Save the World today. Epic says it’s added a new HUD controller device so folks can tweak the UI, new creator hub templates, and several other quality-of-life touches for creators, while over in the oft-neglected Save the World mode, players can look forward (backward?) to the return of the Blasted Badlands and associated questline and NPCs.