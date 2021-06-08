Magic Legends removes the caps on weekly mana and echo acquisition

Still getting a handle on Magic Legends? You’re going to need to be quicker on the uptake, Planeswalker, because Cryptic just made a significant change to your weekly routine.

In the June 3rd patch, Magic Legends revamped weekly caps into weekly bonuses. Along with the name change, Cryptic has removed the hard caps to how much Planar Mana, Chromatic Mana, and Eternal Echoes you can earn every week.

The new formula is that there’s a “bonus” of currency acquisition that goes up to a certain amount. Once you reach that maximum bonus, you can still earn more mana or echoes — just at a reduced rate. So get out there and grind away as much as your little heart desires!