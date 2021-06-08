Massively OP Podcast Episode 325: The bards sing of Palia

On this week’s show, Bree, Carlo, and Justin talk about the Blackwood and Burning Crusade launches, Elyon and SOLO impressions, Crowfall’s launch announcement, Aion Classic, Bards in Neverwinter and Trove, and some little game called… Palia.
It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.
Listen to the show right now:
Show notes:
- Intro
- Carlo’s impressions of Elyon and SOLO
- News: Burning Crusade Classic and Elder Scrolls Online: Blackwood launches
- News: Aion Classic may be coming to the West
- News: Crowfall is launching next month
- News: Trove and Neverwinter are getting Bards
- News: Palia Palia Palia
- Mailbag: Is Guild Wars 2 the true successor to Guild Wars?
- Outro
Other info:
- Download Episode 325
- Podcast theme: “Flames of Ambition” from Elder Scrolls Online
- Your show hosts: Justin, Carlo, and Bree
