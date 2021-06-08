Neverwinter’s Odious Court, the last chunk of the Sharandar plotline, is live today

By
Bree Royce
-
    
5
It’s finally patch day for Neverwinter: The Odious Court, the third and final episode of the game’s Sharandar arc, is launching today across multiple PC platforms.

“This new episode brings the completion of the revamped mystical land of Sharandar — originally introduced in Neverwinter’s first ever module, Fury of the Feywild — and also introduces new areas to explore in a re-imagined adventure zone, an epic battle against all three of the menacing hags, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more.”

Console fans, as always you’ll be waiting about a month for your crack the the Court; the episode rolls out to you on July 6th.

Source: Press release. An earlier version of this article said the Bard and level squish was also happening today, but that was incorrect. We’ve corrected our error with thanks to Connor.
5
Blake

*makes some popcorn*

Seeing how smoothly the combat changes went earlier this year I’m sure this will be an interesting few weeks. :)

41 minutes ago
Reader
teppic

Seems a bit confusing – they’ve essentially removed levelling from the game? Anyone who wasn’t max level is now 20 (max), and levelling has been speeded up – it was already extremely fast.

A lot of people recommended the game for the levelling and then to quit at end game because that’s when the heavy monetisation and grind sets in.

44 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

A lot of people recommended the game for the levelling and then to quit at end game because that’s when the heavy monetisation and grind sets in.

Guess why they did it then.

40 minutes ago
Reader
teppic

Could be a reason, though most games try to get you hooked before they throw heavy monetisation at you and this seems to get you there quicker.

36 minutes ago
Reader
Bruno Brito

Does any Cryptic game even get you hooked?

15 minutes ago