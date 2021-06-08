Neverwinter’s Odious Court, the last chunk of the Sharandar plotline, is live today

“This new episode brings the completion of the revamped mystical land of Sharandar — originally introduced in Neverwinter’s first ever module, Fury of the Feywild — and also introduces new areas to explore in a re-imagined adventure zone, an epic battle against all three of the menacing hags, new bounties, new heroic encounters, new rewards and much more.”

It’s finally patch day for Neverwinter : The Odious Court, the third and final episode of the game’s Sharandar arc, is launching today across multiple PC platforms.

Console fans, as always you’ll be waiting about a month for your crack the the Court; the episode rolls out to you on July 6th.

Source: Press release. An earlier version of this article said the Bard and level squish was also happening today, but that was incorrect. We’ve corrected our error with thanks to Connor.