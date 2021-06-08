Path of Exile plans its next expansion for mid-July

The developers behind Path of Exile really hope you’re enjoying the current Ultimatum League, especially since it’s not going to be around all that much longer. The latest announcement on the official site reveals that patch 3.15 is planned for some time in mid-July, which will bring with it a new League, new rewards, and all of the associated elements of a new expansion launching in the middle of the summer. Ultimatum League is thus scheduled to end five days ahead of the next expansion’s launch.

