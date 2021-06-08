Path of Exile plans its next expansion for mid-July

The developers behind Path of Exile really hope you’re enjoying the current Ultimatum League, especially since it’s not going to be around all that much longer. The latest announcement on the official site reveals that patch 3.15 is planned for some time in mid-July, which will bring with it a new League, new rewards, and all of the associated elements of a new expansion launching in the middle of the summer. Ultimatum League is thus scheduled to end five days ahead of the next expansion’s launch.keep your eyes peeled for more information to come later this month, and make sure to get your goals taken care of in the current league sooner rather than later.
Source: Official Site
Hoping some useless skill gems get buffs…gimme a non-garbage spectral throw/shield throw build please.
I noped outta this league hard and played standard a bit instead. Was starting to rehab and greatly improve my old aurabot/dominating blow character to do MUCH more damage and be even tankier and…yeah, all the nopes. Lost my bloody guardian with Kingmaker to some bullshit harvest mobs and while the 3ex loss isn’t crippling (it’s standard) the frustration got to me once more.
My kingdom for them to move away from the FAST FAST FAST FAST ONE SHOTS TO COUNTER FAST PLAYERS nonsense. Seeing stuff like Maven get more or less insta-phased again this league is a solid reminder of how absolutely out of control player power has gotten and how design needs to lean on things like one-shots and long immunity phases to actually add some challenge and force players to engage with boss mechanics.
Now I’m just dicking around with Grim Dawn (working on my first character to 100) and a bit of Torchlight 3 (new class is…interesting but needs a lot of work…and there’s nobody left to do that since Echtra is with Zynga now), but neither quite scratches my ARPG itch the way that PoE does when it’s not pissing me off in a million different ways.