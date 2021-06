Path of Exile plans its next expansion for mid-July

The developers behind Path of Exile really hope you’re enjoying the current Ultimatum League, especially since it’s not going to be around all that much longer. The latest announcement on the official site reveals that patch 3.15 is planned for some time in mid-July, which will bring with it a new League, new rewards, and all of the associated elements of a new expansion launching in the middle of the summer. Ultimatum League is thus scheduled to end five days ahead of the next expansion’s launch.

If you’re looking for precise dates, those have yet to be revealed, but you won’t have to wait all that much longer for more details. The developers plan to reveal everything via a livestream on June 24th, complete with the name and gameplay mechanics. So keep your eyes peeled for more information to come later this month , and make sure to get your goals taken care of in the current league sooner rather than later.