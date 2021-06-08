Swords of Legends Online offers free merch in exchange for beta feedback and shares new gameplay videos

For those who took part in the recent Swords of Legends Online beta test, the devs would like to know what you think and are willing to hand out free schwag in trade. Players can get things like a labeled notebook, lantern, mug, and fan by heading to the giveaway page and earning entries by answering a few questions about their experience. After all, who wouldn’t want a fan emblazoned with gorgeous wuxia fighters?

Meanwhile, the game has been cranking out videos once more, recently dishing out a preview of PvP gameplay (which will be a pretty robust feature of the game by all accounts) as well as seven minutes’ worth of alpha gameplay of Dreamworld, a fiery realm full of demons (and a place that really doesn’t sound like a dream at all). We’ve got both videos embedded for you at the bottom. While you’re at it, make sure to check out some impressions in our Four Winds column.



