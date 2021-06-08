E3 digital’s PC Gaming Show promises 39 new trailers, including something from EVE Online

Since this year’s E3 showcase will once more be all-digital, we’ve got big swaths of presentation shows to look forward to. Among those is the return of the PC Gaming Show, which will debut on Sunday, June 13th, at 5:30 p.m. EDT and bring with it 90 minutes of PC-centric gaming reveals.

“Broadcasting from Los Angeles during the E3 weekend, the PC Gaming Show will reveal 39 new trailers, game announcements, and interviews to audiences around the world. A special showcase of exciting games during E3, this year’s 90-minute show will embrace an imaginative theme: outer space. For the first time, PC Gaming Show hosts will ‘beam’ video content and interviews straight from the cosmos, in a custom spaceship built just for this year’s E3.”

Yes, we’re doing prom theme-styled things this year, apparently.



In our immediate wheelhouse is the promise of a new announcement from EVE Online, the next game from Darksburg developer Shiro Games, and a special offer from GeForce NOW. There are other reveals on tap, of course, and many others that aren’t outright teased; we’ll all just have to wait until next week for the full shebang.