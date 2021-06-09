Elementia is a self-described ‘MMORPG with old-school values’ currently in pre-alpha

I can only imagine how many indie devs asked themselves how hard making an MMO could be and then realizing that it’s phenomenally difficult. Thus is the introduction of Elementia, a small indie project that was born from the desire of two fans to create the MMO they would want to play. Readers will note that we covered this one before this past April. You’ll also recall that the dev team had a few people leave, though work on the game is pressing on despite that.

“The aim of the Elementia team is simple. Make an enjoyable MMORPG with old-school values. No nonsense. No pay to win. Just a fun game that’s there to be enjoyed and to immerse yourself in.”

As a refresher, Elementia promises a variety of features that heavily lean towards cooperative play, including a class-free character progression system, a player-driven economy, group content like dungeons, raids, and world bosses, the opportunity to find hidden caves, puzzles, and more to unlock rare gear and achievements, and customizable guild halls. The game also features seven different weapon types, five different gathering skills, and seven different crafting professions.

As of right now, the game is currently in a proof-of-concept development phase that the devs call the “potato build” as well as a pre-alpha phase, both of which have seen a number of updates. The game further has its own Reddit and other social media channels, and has recently put out it’s very first dev vlog to introduce itself to potential players. You can find that embedded below.