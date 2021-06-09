Kickstarted VR MMORPG Ilysia has launched its closed alpha 1

It’s been a bit slow in coming, but the first prong of Ilysia’s closed alpha is finally live for backers. MMO players will recall that it was the second-largest successful MMO Kickstarter of 2020; Team 21 Studio studio pitched Ilysia as a VR-centered traditional MMO “inspired by classic MMORPGs such as World of Warcraft and EverQuest” where gamers can “experience the glory days of MMORPGs again.” The alpha news was released on Discord:

“Today marked the official start of the closed Alpha 1 for Ilysia from our Kickstarter campaign! We’re super excited that people can finally hop in and see what we’ve been working on since the close of Pre-Alpha. We’ve already seen a few people streaming their Alpha play, and I’d expect there to be YouTube videos appearing shortly as well! We want to thank every one of you for continuing to be here, and for supporting our idea. It’s been a long road to this milestone, and we’re looking forward to continued development and content to get the game into Alpha 2 and beyond!”

Team 21 says that around 1200 people signed up for this leg of the test, which will “last a while before we transition officially into Beta.” The studio suggested it might open up beta signups later if more testers are needed.