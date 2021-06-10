DC Universe Online brings back the Tides of War summer event, gives away Pride goodies, and adds a new Time Capsule

The latest game update for DC Universe Online is now, er, online, which brings with it the return of the Tides of War summer event as players once more have to deal with Atlanteans warring with one another for new feats, new collections, new base items, new backyard grilling styles, and a new Chroma.

The update also introduces some in-game items to mark Pride Month including a Pride flag cape, base item, logos, and more, all of which can be snapped up for free.

Lastly, this update brings a new Time Capsule with styles based on Krypton from the Sixth Dimension, including gear inspired by Sixth Dimension Superman, a number of collection items and emblems, and a Dimensional Chroma Pack. The devs offered a preview of these Time Capsule goodies in a livestream that we’ve embedded below, while patch notes for the new game update are waiting in the game’s forums