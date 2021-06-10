New World’s Reekwater is the swamp of your dreams

While the sight of a swamp might not be the most thrilling vista in an MMO, always remember that it’s vastly more preferable than visiting one in real life where bugs and plus-sized critters are out for your blood.

Continuing its whirlwind tour through New World’s zones, Amazon Game Studios posted the latest in its video series with a look at Reekwater. Not only is this zone full of decay and treacherous bogs, but it’s also haunted by all sorts of grumpy spirits. Players can take some time off in a whole town that’s built like a low-level treehouse before heading back out for more adventures.

Give it a watch to feed your excitement: