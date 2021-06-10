Valheim announces its Hearth and Home update for Q3 2021, a smaller roadmap, and an upcoming AMA

Regular followers of the Viking survival sandbox Valheim have probably noticed that new content updates haven’t really been coming to the game, with most patch notes focusing on fixes and adjustments. The devs at Iron Gate have now released an announcement that both acknowledges the matter and also previews some new goodies coming in the game’s Hearth and Home update, which is currently slated for release sometime in the third quarter of this year.

The preview in question is pointed out as not an extensive list of everything coming to Valheim, but what is shown is definitely interesting for the building-minded Viking including new darkwood roofs, new window hatches, and a variety of new cooking station enhancement items. On the subject of food items, the food system is going to see some changes to how stamina and health affects combat poise, along with more interesting food choices to suit personal playstyles. There’s also going to be some new recipes (Eyescream! Shocklate smoothies! Wolf meats!) and the ability to plant onions, complete with pretty onion flowers.



Circling back to the subject of update cadence, the post acknowledges that the devs’ focus has been on stability over the past few months, which is why Hearth and Home is being pushed back:

“We weren’t prepared for such a large influx of players, and this highlighted a thousand new problems and bugs that needed to be fixed urgently. Our priority has been to make the current experience as stable as possible and this has meant new content has taken a backseat. To put it clearly; we haven’t been able to focus all of our resources on Hearth & Home until May. “We hope that one of the reasons Valheim has resonated with so many of you is down to attention to detail. We don’t want to launch an update that we’re not confident in, and that isn’t deserving of your time.”

To that end, once Hearth and Home is released, there will be a big Mistlands update afterwards, as smaller updates will be put aside for the time being. The devs will also be shortening the game’s roadmap, taking it down temporarily while adjustments are made.

Players can also look forward to an AMA on the official subreddit starting tomorrow, June 11th, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. A thread for players to ask their questions will be posted around two hours before the AMA starts, so those with burning questions are going to want to set their alarms. In the meantime, we’ve got a gallery of crispy new update images below.