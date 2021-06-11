City of Titans shares several music tracks for the MMO’s different areas

It’s pretty clear from a recent Massively Overthinking post that there’s a lot of opinion and emotion linked to music in MMOs, which means getting a soundtrack right can be a pretty vital layer to a game’s overall feel. The devs of City of Titans certainly appreciate music’s importance and have offered up a preview of several area tracks from composer Tal Kliger.

The post provides a revised version of the game’s overall theme as well as day and night versions of several game zones for a total of 15 tracks. With that said, the post mentions that what’s being shared is only a portion of the music players will hear in each region and in the game overall; a future update post will showcase themes for the game’s factions, which promise to be “more energetic, as it signals a fight coming on between titans.”

The post also nods to work being done on sound effects for powers and sounds triggered by environmental placement, such as ocean sounds triggered by movement near a bay or wind triggered at skyscraper rooftops. All of those previews will be coming in the future as well, but for now, followers can get a little musical sampling.