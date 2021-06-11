New World’s Summer Game Fest video addresses player feedback, content, and pay-to-win

As part of the Summer Game Fest this week, Amazon’s New World team has delivered a deep-dive into the game with a new video that dips into the game’s lore and plot, its locations, its villains (including Isabella and the Empress!), its mob groups, its gear, its combat, and its content.

There are a few comments worth pulling out, specifically the acknowledgement that it was player feedback that led to the company pulling back the game during the alpha, revamping combat, making crafting competitive, turning PvP fully optional, and increasing mid- and endgame content and PvE offerings. Those PvE bits include expeditions – dungeons – which we previewed ourselves earlier this spring.

Following the video itself, Geoff Keighley has a Q&A with Amazon’s Scot Lane; Lane talks up the game’s combination of high-end graphics and action combat in particular as being something that New World is bringing that’s truly new in the MMORPG genre. Keighley also slips in a monetization question at the end, asking about the pay-to-win uproar.

“We’ve tried to be as transparent as we can with the players, and we can continue to do that, so with that in mind, we’re going out and we’re building a game that has a very level playing field,” Lane reiterates. “That is super important to me; it’s super important to the team. When we launch, we’re only going to have cosmetics for sale in the store. Over the next several years, the game is going to grow and grow and grow, and we’re going to see where that takes us.”