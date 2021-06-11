Star Citizen debuts a new Xi’an cargo ship and offers a brief history of the game’s alien races

Some of the most unique and distinctive ships in the Star Citizen range come from the game’s alien manufacturers, and in the newest Inside Star Citizen video we get a look at a brand-new addition to the lineup of Xi’an designs in the form of the Railen.

This new craft, currently in the concept phase, is a new cargo transporter from the newly created Xi’an manufacturer Gatac. The Railen seats four people — one pilot, one engineer, and two turret operators — and features a host of creature comforts in three different decks, all piled in to a compact and angular silhouette. Because of this design, the body of the ship isn’t host to cargo storage; cargo is carried behind the craft in several fixed exterior containers for a total carrying capacity of 320 SCU, some of the highest carrying capacity for a ship of its class. Of course, this does have the tradeoff of leaving cargo more open to attack.



The video then moves on to grant an overview of the game’s various alien races, discussing the personalities, histories, and relationships with humans for every alien species in Star Citizen’s fiction. This primer and the Railen preview are all a lead-up to Alien Week, which is due to kick off today. For now, fans can get their eyes full of an extremely different form of space truck in the video below.