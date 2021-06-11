Whatever happened to Nexon’s action-combat MMO Vindictus?

It’s been half of forever since we talked about Vindictus, the Nexon MMO that launched in North America way back in 2010 and at least for a little while was touted as one of the genre’s key examples of action combat. We last gave it a peek in 2020 just as the pandemic was ramping up, back when Nexon was talking about character voice issues and fatigue points.
The good news is that the game is still around, and though it’s not been a powerhouse of updates in the last year and change, there are a few things to note.
For starters, work on a 64-bit client began in Korea a few months ago and worked its way through testing all spring. While we don’t know when exactly it might make its way here, it’s a likely bet that it will. The game’s English also subreddit noticed that Nexon is also tweaking the game’s endgame gear balance situation – for the better. Recent updates that have likewise affected western players include changes to what players in Belgium, Slovakia, and Netherlands can buy on the cash shop, as well as last month’s patch that added Focus Mode for the camera and a few other quality-of-life features. There are even a few YouTubers still focus on reviving the game, which frankly is a pretty good sign.
I see this periodically and almost want to go back…but I will forever be salty that my account got hacked (and literally only my Nexon one, and they added the secondary pinkey afterwards so I absolutely believe they had a breach and it wasn’t my fault) and my characters got cleaned out. And it took them over a fucking YEAR to respond to my support ticket despite monthly followups, only to tell me there was nothing they could do to restore my characters.
They did give my highest level character a free set of TEMPORARY gear…and then refused to move it over to the character I actually played. Nexon support is garbage of the highest order and I cannot say enough bad things about them.
Wasn’t there talk about an open world sequel at some point? I have vague memories of that, and I would love to play it. Is still adore the action combat in that game and the physics, not to mention the fantastic looking character models/animations.