Whatever happened to Nexon’s action-combat MMO Vindictus?

It’s been half of forever since we talked about Vindictus, the Nexon MMO that launched in North America way back in 2010 and at least for a little while was touted as one of the genre’s key examples of action combat. We last gave it a peek in 2020 just as the pandemic was ramping up, back when Nexon was talking about character voice issues and fatigue points.

The good news is that the game is still around, and though it’s not been a powerhouse of updates in the last year and change, there are a few things to note.

For starters, work on a 64-bit client began in Korea a few months ago and worked its way through testing all spring. While we don’t know when exactly it might make its way here, it’s a likely bet that it will. The game’s English also subreddit noticed that Nexon is also tweaking the game’s endgame gear balance situation – for the better. Recent updates that have likewise affected western players include changes to what players in Belgium, Slovakia, and Netherlands can buy on the cash shop, as well as last month’s patch that added Focus Mode for the camera and a few other quality-of-life features. There are even a few YouTubers still focus on reviving the game, which frankly is a pretty good sign.