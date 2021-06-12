E3’s digital event officially kicks off today with a hype trailer

It’s either gaming’s biggest event, its most annoying event, or a swiftly obsolete event, depending on whom you ask. One way or another, E3 is starting today at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and the event is drumming up the hype with an announcement trailer.

As readers will recall, the pandemic has forced E3 to be an all-digital event, which was confirmed in April after rumors of the ESA’s decision started cropping up in February. With that in mind, this year’s event will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, along with a presence on Twitter. You can also keep it locked here, as we’ll pluck the MMO, MMORPG, and multiplayer-relevant bits from the show. As for that trailer, that can be seen below.