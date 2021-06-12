E3’s digital event officially kicks off today with a hype trailer

It’s either gaming’s biggest event, its most annoying event, or a swiftly obsolete event, depending on whom you ask. One way or another, E3 is starting today at 1:00 p.m. EDT, and the event is drumming up the hype with an announcement trailer.
As readers will recall, the pandemic has forced E3 to be an all-digital event, which was confirmed in April after rumors of the ESA’s decision started cropping up in February. With that in mind, this year’s event will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook, along with a presence on Twitter. You can also keep it locked here, as we’ll pluck the MMO, MMORPG, and multiplayer-relevant bits from the show. As for that trailer, that can be seen below.
source: YouTube
Advertisement
Ahh good old E3 the show that does game rerelease on game and lets you pre-order them 2-3 years before it´s even finished. Hyping people so much they get angry and pissy and send death treats to the developers when they delay the game just to end up releasing in an unfinished state or broken state like Fallout 76, Cyberpunk or even no man sky or Asssasin creed unity.
There is a reason I hate E3 becuse gamers are twats and the higher ups are greedy idiots.
As I always say if you want to announce your game do it 2-3 months before it´s actually finished so you can make the game stress free and let it get the time it fucking needs and you avoid all the death threats when you delayed it becuse your where stupid and announced it 2-4 years ago.